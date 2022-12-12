RICHBURG — Buford High School split a pair of non-region basketball games at Lewisville High School.
The Lady Jackets held on to edge the Lady Lions, 34-33, in the varsity opener Friday, Dec. 9.
In the nightcap, the Lions boys team edged the Jackets, 73-71, in overtime.
The Lady Jackets built an early lead and were able to stay on top to even their record at 3-3.
Buford, up 19-15 at the half, took a 29-21 lead into the final period when the Lady Lions rallied to make it close at the end. But the Buford girls, outscored 12-5 in the final quarter, did enough to take the win.
Kensi Sutton led the Lady Jackets with a double-double scoring 13 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
In the boys game, Lewisville avenged an earlier loss to Buford with its two-point overtime win.
The game was tied at 64-64 at the end of regulation, with the Lions using a 9-7 surge to take the win.
Jesse Allen paced Buford with 27 points, 21 in the second half. He was 14-15 at the line.
Landon Carnes netted 11 points and Jackson Williams added 10.