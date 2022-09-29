A 14-year-old Buford High School freshman was hit by a truck and killed while crossing S.C. 9 Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 29 on S.C. 9 near the Potter Road intersection, about two miles east of Lancaster, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the victim was crossing the road when she was hit by a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer. The truck was traveling east on S.C. 9 at the time of the accident.
The Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
The identity of the girl is not being released because she is a minor.
