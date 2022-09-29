A 14-year-old Buford High School freshman was hit by a truck and killed while crossing S.C. 9 Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 29 on S.C. 9 near the Potter Road intersection, about two miles east of Lancaster, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

