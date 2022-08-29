Buford High School set a dominating tone early on way to a 35-8 home win against the McBee High School Panthers on Friday at the Hive.
The win gives the Yellow Jackets a perfect start to the season at 2-0 after a week zero 41-6 road win against Blacksburg High School to open the season. The 2-0 start is Buford’s best start since 2017, when the Jackets started the season with four straight wins.
Buford opened the scoring with 3:13 left in the first quarter when quarterback Brody Sanders hit Aaron Morris across the middle from 13 yards out. Morris battled through three defenders to make it into the end zone. Kaden Plyler added the extra point for the 7-0 Jackets lead.
Sanders completed six of 10 passes for 64 yards in the game.
Buford took a 14-0 lead with 10:22 left in the second quarter on a Kaden Sapp 11-yard run. Sapp rushed nine times for 77 yards in the game.
A solid Buford defense held the Panthers to only 99 yards of total offense. The Jackets’ defense didn’t allow McBee a first down until its fifth possession of the game, which was the Panthers’ only scoring drive.
McBee quarterback Tyrek White found Jasson Brockington in the end zone for a 16-yard scoring pass. The two connected again for the two-point conversion, cutting Buford’s lead to 14-8 with 3:39 left before the half.
“We had a good team effort tonight,” said Buford head football coach Ed Susi. “Our defense was strong and played tough.”
Buford started the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by Tanner Sellers’ 4-yard run. Plyler added the extra point for a 21-8 Yellow Jackets lead with 7:09 to play in the third quarter.
Buford added two more scores in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Antonio Amos scored on a 9-yard run early in the fourth to extend Buford’s lead to 28-8. Amos rushed six times for 73 yards.
Buford’s final score came on a pick-six when Jamari Hough stepped in front of a Panthers receiver for an interception and returned it 39 yards for the defensive score. Plyler added the PAT.
Buford will be back home Friday, Sept. 2, hosting Lee Central High School of Bishopville.