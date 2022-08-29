Buford High School set a dominating tone early on way to a 35-8 home win against the McBee High School Panthers on Friday at the Hive.

The win gives the Yellow Jackets a perfect start to the season at 2-0 after a week zero 41-6 road win against Blacksburg High School to open the season. The 2-0 start is Buford’s best start since 2017, when the Jackets started the season with four straight wins.

