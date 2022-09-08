AJ BUFORD VOLLEYBALL Kendall Bohn

Buford High School’s Kendall Bohn goes for a kill during the Lady Jackets’ match against the Lady Vols at Andrew Jackson High School on Thursday.

 Gwynn Leaird/for The Lancaster News

Buford High School shut out county rival Andrew Jackson on the volleyball court with a 3-0 road win.

Lady Volunteers head coach Hannah Kirkley admitted it had been a while since Buford had beaten Andrew Jackson, but that is exactly what happened on the Vols’ home court Thursday, Sept. 8.

