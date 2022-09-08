Buford High School shut out county rival Andrew Jackson on the volleyball court with a 3-0 road win.
Lady Volunteers head coach Hannah Kirkley admitted it had been a while since Buford had beaten Andrew Jackson, but that is exactly what happened on the Vols’ home court Thursday, Sept. 8.
The Lady Yellow Jackets won 25-28, 26-24, 25-15 to improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 5-2A. The road win over the Vols was a big one for Buford head coach Taylor Roberts.
“We have been working on finishing and keeping momentum,” she said. “We have been dropping third sets quite a bit.”
After taking a 2-0 lead, Buford really stayed aggressive in the third set and finished things off by scoring the last 10 points after the set was tied at 15-15.
The Lady Vols scored first in the third set, but the set went back and forth with the two teams tying things up at 5-5, before Buford went up 8-5 to gain a slight advantage.
The Lady Jackets kept the lead until Andrew Jackson tied it at 13-13 and then Buford went on a run. The Lady Vols tried to stall the run with a timeout, but it didn’t work as Buford came out of the timeout to score seven consecutive points.
The loss drops Andrew Jackson to 2-1 in the region and 4-2 overall.
“We have to clean things up,” Kirkley said. “We have to learn to start with a blank slate every play. After that first set, the energy we had died down.”
Buford led the entire opening set, forcing the Lady Vols into a couple of timeouts. The Lady Vols stayed close to Buford, but could never get over the hump.
The second set was the most competitive between the two as again Buford jumped out to a 5-3 lead, but the Lady Vols rallied to tie at 6-6. From there, both teams made little runs, with each going on short bursts. Andrew Jackson went up 14-9, but the Lady Jackets rallied to tie the match at 14-14. Buford went up 20-17, before winning by two points.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
