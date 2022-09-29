USC Lancaster English professor Dr. Chris Bundrick will lead a talk on the writings of Elliott White Springs at noon Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center.
Bundrick’s topic will be “Literary Tradition and the Short Fiction of Elliott White Springs.”
Bundrick is passionate about Springs and his lecture will be educational and entertaining.
“Everyone, especially here, knows about Springs as a war hero and the great success he had with the mills and the Springmaid advertising campaign,” Bundrick said.
“But I want to make it clear how talented he was as a writer of short fiction before his father’s death forced him to return home and take over the family business.”
Bundrick will highlight Springs’ strengths as a writer, in particular how his complex approach to fiction earned him recognition as a humorist and historian. His body of work described life between the world wars.
“Elliott White Springs was such a multifaceted man, virtually peerless. How many business tycoons do we have today who are also war heroes and great writers?” said John Craig, organizer of the Conversations and Concerts at the Cultural Arts Center. “Chris Bundrick is an expert on Springs’ literary accomplishments and we will learn much from his presentation on Oct. 5.”
Elliott White Springs (July 31, 1896-Oct. 15, 1959) was the son of Col. Leroy Springs, the founder of Springs Cotton Mills. Elliott was a local businessman and World War I flying ace. He returned to Lancaster after his father’s death in 1931 and is credited with saving the family business.
He wrote nine books, short stories and articles, many about his combat aviation experience. He has been credited with shooting down a dozen enemy airplanes in France. His books are full of humor, machismo and bravado. He was known to party all night, chase women and drink too much. He was a top gun long before Tom Cruise took to the movie skies.
His books include “War Birds: The Diary of a Great War Pilot” (1929), “Clothes Make the Man or How to Put the Broad in Broadcloth” (1959) and “Above the Bright Blue Sky” (1928).
Bundrick will show how Springs’ writings earned him several claims to literary traditions — 19th-century Southern humor, 17th-century England, as well as similarities to his contemporary, William Faulkner.
This talk will add much to past CAC conversations on local history.
The CAC lecture series, CAC Conversations, features authors, researchers, civic leaders and entrepreneurs, and is made possible by a grant from S.C. Humanities.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster.
The free lectures are held at noon the first Wednesday of each month.
The next lecture is Nov. 2 and will be about colonial explorer and botanist Andre Michaux. Charles Williams, chairman of the Andre Michaux International Society, will lead the lecture.
The December conversation will have a holiday theme. African American storyteller and Gullah historian will present “Scrooge According to Gullah: Dickens’ Christmas Carol Reincarnated.”
For more information on the Cultural Arts Center and Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation, visit https://www.lcshp.org.