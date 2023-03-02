The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center will host a special collaborative concert Sunday, March 12bringing together the voices of Opera Carolina and the instrumental virtuoso of Chamber Music for All.
Opera Carolina, founded in 1948 and based in Charlotte, is the largest professional opera company in the Carolinas.
James Meena, artistic director and principal conductor, is looking forward to the “Musica da Camera” or chamber music with vocals concert.
“It is a way for audiences that enjoy chamber music and great singing to experience both genres in an intimate setting,” he said. “There is nothing quite like a live performance in a chamber music setting.”
Charlotte Symphony Concertmaster Calin Lupanu, who founded Chamber Music for All, said the program will feature a work by Dmitri Shostakovich based on the poetry of Alexander Blok, plus the ever-popular “Death and the Maiden” quartet by Franz Schubert, a Giuseppe Verdi piece and others.
Lupanu said the Shostakovich piece is a very interesting combination of instruments and an incredibly powerful piece of music, typical of the composer’s late work.
“It’s an absolute masterpiece, and during the piece, which is written for soprano, piano, cello and violin, every combination possible is featured,” Lupanu said.
Opera Carolina talent will include soprano Corey Lovelace and pianist Emily Urbanek.
Lovelace said she is looking forward to singing in the CAC and bringing to life the music of Shostakovich.
“I can’t wait to be in the space and make use of the incredible acoustics,” she said.
Schubert’s seductive “Death and the Maiden” tells the story of death coming to claim a young woman who refuses to go quietly.
Hugo Wolf’s “Italian Serenade” and Verdi’s first movement of his Quartet in E minor will round out the program.
Chamber Music for All quartet musicians include violinists Lupanu and Tatiana Karpov, Benjamin Geller on viola and Sarah Markle on cello.
“To collaborate with some of the finest instrumentalists in our community is a privilege Opera Carolina members value highly,” said Meena, who plans to attend.
“We have been looking for a way to bring Opera Carolina to Lancaster for some time, and it is wonderful that James Meena and Calin Lupanu worked out this program to accomplish that objective in a small but significant way,” said John Craig, CAC Concerts and Conversations organizer.
Lovelace is an operatic star, and “the acoustics of the CAC will give her all she needs for a stellar performance,” Craig said.
The performance hall seating is going to be arranged “in-the-round” to enhance the intimacy of the performance.
Craig encourages concert-goers to buy their tickets early, $15 in advance online, $20 at the door.
Advance tickets can be purchased at www.lcshp.org or by phone at 803-287-6826. If any difficulties are encountered online, call 803-287-6826 for assistance.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Olde Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony and breathtaking stained glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.