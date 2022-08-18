Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Calin Lupanu and his Chamber Music for All string quintet will perform at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
The quintet will present Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quintet in C Minor” and string trios by Jean Sibelius and Ernst von Dohnanyi.
Concert organizer John Craig feels pleased and privileged that Lupanu has agreed to perform regularly at Lancaster’s local music venue.
“Charlotte Symphony Concertmaster Calin Lupanu is one of the great violinists in the country and all his team members are top performers in the Charlotte Symphony,” Craig said.
“Quite frankly, it’s unusual to get this level of music outside of New York and other major cities, which explains why so many people come from out of town for Calin’s Chamber Music for All concerts at the CAC.”
Lupanu is looking forward to guest violist D.J. Cheek’s performance, which will be featured in the Dohnanyi and Beethoven pieces.
“Dohnanyi is a cheerful, Hungarian-flavored work, an example of a multi-movement composition,” Lupanu said. “The Beethoven quintet is very dramatic with beautiful melodies and extremely passionate.”
Dohnanyi, a Hungarian composer, pianist and conductor, has been described as the forgotten hero of the resistance to the Holocaust during World War II in Hungary.
Violinists include Lupanu and his wife, Monica Boboc. Alaina Rea will play the viola and Jon Lewis will play the cello. Completing the quintet is Cheek.
“It’s thanks to performers like Calin Lupanu that the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center is firmly on the regional map for great entertainment,” Craig said.
Lupanu has been the concertmaster for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra since 2003. He was born in communist Romania. While he was pursuing his undergraduate studies at the Music Academy in Bucharest in 1989, the bloody Romanian Revolution was underway. The oppressive regime restricted freedom of speech and travel. Lupanu found solace and escape in music — his one freedom of expression. He is passionate to do his part to preserve and share music.
Boboc, also a native of Romania, gave her first solo performance with a professional orchestra at age 14. She completed her musical studies at the Music Conservatory in Bucharest. She joined the CSO in 2004.
Cheek joined the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra as principal viola in fall 2021. Prior to that, he played principal viola for four seasons in the Jacksonville Symphony. He has appeared as guest principal with the Indianapolis Symphony and Colorado Music Festival, and was a substitute with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and Minnesota Orchestra.
Lewis holds the assistant principal cello in the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and is principal cello of the Central City Opera. Born into a musical family, he began his musical studies at the age of 4. When he was 14, he made his orchestral debut with the Louisville Symphony Orchestra. His many musical interests include solo and orchestral performances, chamber music, recording and teaching. The New York Times has described him as “a fine young cellist” and his playing as “brilliant.”
Rae, a Chicago native, earned a bachelor’s degree of music from The Julliard School and a graduate degree from The Peabody Conservatory. She joined the CSO last September.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., built in 1862.
Craig encourages concert-goers to buy their tickets early, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they difficulties on the website.
For more information on Chamber Music for All, visit its Facebook page and see their full bios on the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s website, www.charlottesymphony.org.