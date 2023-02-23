It's very disturbing to see the construction of a concertina/barbed wire enclosure abutting the Behavioral Unit at the MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center on Marion Sims Drive.
My concern is how this will negatively impact property values and the real estate sale market in the adjoining neighborhood.
The point is what family, especially with children, is going to want a home near an enclosure like that being erected.
I sent an email to Mayor Alston DeVenny and his response on Feb. 4 was "Fencing is allowed by previously passed building code. No council action required. I’ll find out what the building official says regarding the fence construction and the permit to make sure it complies with code."
I wonder how many members of the City Council live within a few blocks of this neighborhood blight?
In fairness to the mayor, he did call me and in a voice mail reiterated that the fencing does meet code and that he would drive by to see exactly what I was talking about.
Building code permitting aside, fundamental fairness and indeed good sense dictates that this construction should have been disclosed to the neighboring community long before it appeared on Marion Sims.