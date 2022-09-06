I have been involved with Emergency Medical Services since 1987, when I started on this path as a Medical Explorer in Amherst, N.H.
My mother was an EMT until she passed away in 2015, so EMS is in my blood. I went from Explorer to EMT-basic to EMT-intermediate and then paramedic.
I’ve have had the opportunity to hold multiple roles to include field training officer, supervisor, operations manager and certified community medicine paramedic for various hospitals and EMS services during the past 35 years in the field.
I love that every day is different in EMS, and I appreciate the relationships that we can build with each other as providers. My coworkers are like family. I also like to meet people in the community and provide them with excellent medical care and emotional support as they go through maybe the toughest thing they have experienced so far in their life.
Even when outcomes aren’t what we hope for, I am grateful for the privilege of being present during those transitional times for folks and their loved ones.