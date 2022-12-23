LANCASTER — Ms. Carol Paulette Avant, 68, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at MUSC Health — Florence.
She was born Nov. 16, 1954, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Robert Avant and Ruby Dixon Avant.
Ms. Avant enjoyed her family and friends and taking care of her animals.
She loved working in her yard and planting flowers. Ms. Avant loved her son most of all.
She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Ms. Avant retired from the Lancaster County Library and was a member of animal rescue.
A service to celebrate the life of Ms. Avant will be held at a later date.
Ms. Avant is survived by her son, Robby Rollins of Charlotte, N.C.; and two brothers, Randy Avant and Jerry Avant Sr. (Elaine), all of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruby Avant; and a nephew, Bobby Avant.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Ms. Avant.