LANCASTER — Carolyn Elizabeth Shipman Helms, 75, died Thursday Dec. 15, 2022, at MUSC Lancaster.
Funeral service was Sunday, Dec. 18, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Helms was born March 29, 1947, in Columbia, a daughter of the late Willie Snipes and Lillian Mosley Snipes.
Carolyn was twice married, first to the late John Shipman, then to Gerald Helms.
She is survived by a son, Joey Shipman; stepdaughters, Geraldine Helms and Joanne Snipes; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and “Fur-Baby Minnie.”
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Powers; a son, Robbie Shipman; sisters, Linda Petersime and Colleen Stogner; and brother, Lester Snipes.