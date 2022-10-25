Heath Springs — Mrs. Carrie Jean Jackson Mackey, 74, of Lancaster passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 20, 1948, in Columbia, a daughter of the late Bertie Jackson and Carrie Starling Jackson. Mrs. Mackey loved to do seamstress work and enjoyed working in her yard.
Mrs. Mackey is survived by her longtime companion, Jimmy Gibson of Lancaster; her daughter, Becky Smith of Lancaster; her son-in-law, Todd Huffman of Heath Springs; two grandchildren, Geoffry Forbes and Dustin Owens; and one great-grandchild, Geoffry Forbes Jr.
Mrs. Mackey is preceded in death, along with her parents, by her husband, Ronald Mackey; and her daughter, Carol Huffman.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Mackey.