Pending any new information, the case regarding what made people sick on a Lancaster County school bus in October has been closed.
The incident happened Oct. 26 at Indian Land High when several bus riders and their driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus.
A 14-year-old girl lost consciousness and several other students exhibited symptoms of exposure.
After investigating, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office sent several items to the State Law Enforcement Division for testing.
The results of those tests showed no controlled substances or any other substances were detected that that could have caused the symptoms.
“Our investigation pursued every lead they found during the investigation,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “They collected everything appearing even remotely suspicious and talked to a large number of people, including students involved in the incident.
“All testing results were negative, and we simply were unable to determine what caused these folks to fall ill,” Faile said.
“We will pursue any additional information we receive. Even though we don’t know the cause, this is a good opportunity to remind people to avoid contact with unknown suspicious substances and to immediately call 911 if they’re found or if anyone experiences symptoms from potential exposure.”