CASEY OBIT TRIBUTE

Buddy Lee Casey, who died Nov. 19, is remembered as a bigtime Gamecocks fan and supporter of the Big Thursday Scholarship and golf tourney.

It’s been over a month since Lancaster businessman and community leader Buddy Lee Casey, 82, died, but he remains at the forefront of his friends’ thoughts.

“You’re not going to forget a man like Buddy Casey,” said retired Lancaster County Councilman Larry Honeycutt of his friend of 70 years. “Buddy and I go back a long way, starting with our days on Erwin Farm. Buddy was a marble-shooting champion then, and it seems from then, he had his share of success because he knew playing fair and having a high level of character and respect for others were important.”

