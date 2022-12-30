It’s been over a month since Lancaster businessman and community leader Buddy Lee Casey, 82, died, but he remains at the forefront of his friends’ thoughts.
“You’re not going to forget a man like Buddy Casey,” said retired Lancaster County Councilman Larry Honeycutt of his friend of 70 years. “Buddy and I go back a long way, starting with our days on Erwin Farm. Buddy was a marble-shooting champion then, and it seems from then, he had his share of success because he knew playing fair and having a high level of character and respect for others were important.”
Casey, the longtime owner and operator of Catawba Tire Co. on South Main Street, died Nov. 19. His funeral was Nov. 23, with burial in Memorial Park.
An avid University of South Carolina Gamecocks fan and a member of the Lancaster County Gamecock Club’s board of directors, Casey’s death came hours before USC pulled off one of the school’s biggest football upsets, a resounding 63-38 home win over No. 5 Tennessee.
“The next day, a Sunday, I was at his house and someone told his son, Brian, that he hated Buddy didn’t see that game,” Honeycutt said. “Brian said he wasn’t so sure his dad didn’t see the game, having a bird’s-eye view from above.”
Honeycutt said he and Casey traveled across the Southeast, following the Gamecocks’ fortunes through the years.
“They didn’t always win, but we had a good time, no matter what,” he said.
Honeycutt recounted at Casey’s funeral an amusing incident in their support of the Gamecocks.
“We were headed down I-77 for a USC home game and listening to the Clemson-Georgia game,” he said. “The game was close and Georgia pulled out the win on a long field goal. Buddy pulled over and we all got out and ran around the van like a bunch of teenagers. Like I said, we always had a good time, and Buddy was a loyal Gamecock.”
Honeycutt noted Casey was one of the driving forces behind the annual Big Thursday Scholarship and golf tournament each November.
“Frank Ferguson was the ramrod on the event to raise scholarship funds for Lancaster County students attending Clemson University and the University of South Carolina Lancaster,” Honeycutt said. “Guys like Don Rushing, Buddy (Casey) and Richard Patterson stepped up and contacted key people in the business community who could make a difference. The Big Thursday Scholarship is going strong and those men like Buddy helped to give it wings and make it soar, even in tough times.
“They enjoyed playing in the golf tournament, but more importantly, they knew the scholarship funds were going to help deserving county students with the chance of going to college. Buddy was all about giving back and making an impact in the community.”
Honeycutt said Casey followed the same approach in his business. He noted the words of the late Art Swain, a longtime Bank of Lancaster executive.
“Art always said Buddy kept clean and accurate books and was on top of his accounting,” Honeycutt said. “At the same time, he always tried to help people. I’ve seen him cut prices, and he was always conscious about making sure people were safe on the road with good tires, batteries or whatever was needed to make sure their car was running right. He made a good living and did it the right way.”
Honeycutt said no matter the time of year, Buddy’s business was busy.
“The lot was full and that was because Buddy treated people with dignity and respect,” he said. “That was his thing and his business grew from there. He always had a special place in his heart for widows and making sure they were taken care of. Word of mouth makes for good advertising.”
After his retirement at 40 years, Casey was still often found at Catawba Tire, supporting his son Brian as he continued the family business.
“Buddy was a strong businessman, and a strong family man,” Honeycutt said. “He knew the business was in capable hands with Brian, but wanted to be there for him to help in any way. Buddy taught him well. That was Buddy, all about helping people and making a difference in a positive way.”
In reflection, Honeycutt said Casey was at peace at his passing.
“He was at his (Williams Circle) home in his ‘happy place,’ the gazebo right near his pool, with his wife (Sis) at his side,” Honeycutt said. “He wanted to go out where he was. He dearly loved his family and his home. Buddy truly enjoyed life to the fullest.”
Longtime friend Fredrick Thomas said he experienced that trait in Casey.
“I visited with him often and I told him he was the most comfortable guy I knew in his own skin,” Thomas said. “What you saw in Buddy is what you got. He wanted you to be the same — a genuine person.
“I really feel that’s what made him so special,” Thomas said.