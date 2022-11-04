Last Saturday’s misty morning and cool temperatures did not deter visitors from walking to the end of the Lindsay Pettus Greenway to see the latest public art.
Alex Osborn, the contemporary Catawba artist who created and painted the murals,was pleased to see so many making their way to see the tribute to his tribe.
“I think it’s cool that so many are coming down,” he said. “The fact that they want their hands on the art makes it so special. Having art to share, starting a conversation, and sharing in the experience of the art is what makes this so special.”
Seeing it for the first time was Debbie Jaillette, executive director of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts.
She stood in silence as she looked at the mural and the many painted handprints covering the manhole cover.
“Walking up on this and seeing how it just comes out to meet you is breathtaking,” she said. “And the tribute to the Catawbas with the symbolism is perfect, just what we wanted.”
She said seeing it made all the work worthwhile — writing and researching the grant, planning, coordinating, scheduling.
“You have to see it in person,” she said. “Pictures just don’t do it justice.”
Some people came to see Osborn and his crew at work. Some came to see the mural depicting historical symbols of the Catawba Nation on land that once belonged to the tribe. Many came to leave their mark on the manhole cover with a snake painted around it — a symbol of protection and the hand prints a symbol of unity.
Osborn completed the mural before noon Saturday. Nothing remains but a few minor touchups.
The two-part mural is painted on the both sides of the Gillsbrook Road underpass. Walking toward the end of the trail, the right side tells a colorful story of how the breath of creation formed a hummingbird. The other side shows a long black snake slithering off the bank into the river. Black snakes symbolize power, protection and strength to the Catawbas.
Fran Gardner, president of the National Association of Women Artists and retired USCL art professor, dropped by. She had high praise for the piece.
“Alex did an amazing job of creating a sense of movement with the water, the clouds and the wings of the hummingbird,” she said. “The challenge is making a static image move and he did it.”
Lancaster High School cross-country coach Molly Williams said she and the runners train on the greenway.
“I was so excited to see that the community could help with the painting,” she said. “We run through here all the time and we absolutely love the greenway. It has been such a blessing to us.”
Kids as young as 10 and seniors in their 70s left their handprints. Blacks, whites, Hispanics and Native Americans left their painted palmprints on the concrete, carefully placed around the body of the snake. Each handprint, so strikingly similar, is a colorful reminder that we are more alike than different.
Jaillette took her turn at the snake-entwined memorial — leaving her white handprint next to her husband’s green one.
“It is like the handprints left on the manhole cover just come out to meet you, like ‘who was here before me,’ which is exactly how we feel about the natives, too,” she said. “Who was here before me — our ancestors. And the symbolism becomes real when you walk up on it.”
Jennifer Osborn, mother of the artist, came to leave her orange handprint and to see her son’s creation.
“I think it’s beautiful. It’s fantastic,” she said. “What a wonderful way to brighten up the path. It’s awesome and such a great opportunity to have this here.”
Project coordinator Sydney Hinson Bucca, studio assistant Abbey Hunter and Osborn enjoyed spraying the paint on everyone’s gloved hands. Some giggled as the cold paint chilled their hands. They grew quiet as their hand made contact with the concrete. It was very ceremonial as the final touches were put in place by the community.
Come see it
“An Unveiling of the Gillsbrook Road Art Tunnel” will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Osborn will talk about his art and Catawba native Beckee Garris will entertain and educate with stories behind the historical symbolism in Osborn’s murals.
Parking is available at the Lancaster High School Stadium visitor lot on Colonial Drive near the Comporium Nature Pavilion at the entrance to the greenway. Those who can’t walk the half-mile to the mural can be dropped off at the Survey Street trailhead.
But the walk to the mural is part of the unveiling and will add to the surprise at seeing it at the end of the trail.
“This is purposefully set for a pleasant fall walk on the Lindsay Pettus Greenway to learn about our newest art installation,” Jaillette said.
For more information, follow the Facebook pages of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts and the Lindsay Pettus Greenway.