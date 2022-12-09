Jennifer Licko is bringing her Celtic Christmas Concert to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 17.
She will be accompanied by two high-spirited musicians who are sure to fill the audience with the Christmas spirit.
For Licko, Christmas is magical and she sees the Cultural Arts Center as the perfect fit for her music and message.
“Singing Christmas music is about connecting to our higher power, and using the inspiring space to sing and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas,” she said. “I always hope that audience members leave my concerts with a feeling of hope, joy and inspiration.”
Licko’s music is clearly her ministry and she believes some feelings can only be experienced through music.
“The world we live in can be difficult, but I hope to try and help remind people of the importance of love over hatred and laughter over sadness.”
Fiddler Julian Lambertson and guitarist Zachary Leger will join Licko. Lambertson plays the fiddle with the international Celtic rock sensation, Seven Nations. Leger has just returned from touring with The Chieftans.
The band will perform songs from Licko’s holiday album, “The Lights of Christmas.”
Concert organizer John Craig said Licko and her band have performed at the CAC twice before and were tremendous hits both times.
“We would have had them back every year, but for the interruption caused by COVID,” he said. “For those who cannot attend the Noel Freidline-Maria Howell concert at the CAC on Dec. 10 because it is sold out, believe me, Jennifer Licko’s event is a superb substitute. She is a force of nature and an inspiration to all around her.”
Licko, a native of Swansboro, N.C., has a beautiful, lilting soprano voice and can play the piano, guitar and the bodhrán (Irish drum). Her family immigrated to the United States from Scotland in the late 1700s. As a youth, Licko was a competitive Scottish Highland dancer.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from East Carolina University. Her parents expected her to teach, as her mother had done. But Licko asked her parents for one year after graduation to pursue her dream. She agreed to enter the classroom as a teacher if she failed to earn as much as a teacher’s starting salary.
Instead, the small-town Carolina girl became a world-class Celtic singer, who advocates for cultivating awareness and preservation of Scottish culture. Her podcast, “Respecting Diversity in the Classroom,” serves as her lecture hall.
Licko’s CDs and merchandise will be available at the concert. She welcomes those interested to visit celticchristmascd.com for a free download of her music. Her performances are also on Youtube. For more information on Licko, visit her Facebook page and website, https://jenniferlicko.com.
Ann and Dick Christie are sponsoring the Celtic Christmas concert.
Craig expressed gratitude for the Christies and hopes more sponsors will come forward for other concerts.
Anyone interested in financially backing performers can reach out to Craig at 367-604-2179 or at jecraig66@gmail.com. Funds provided for concerts are tax-deductible.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church, at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County.
Craig encourages those interested in attending concerts to buy their tickets early, available at www.lcshp.org. Online advance tickets for the Licko concert are $25, plus a small processing fee. At-the-door tickets are $30. Patrons may call 803-287-6826 if they have difficulties on the website.