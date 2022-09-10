A second chance at justice was something the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office made sure it didn’t miss at.

A hung jury ended the first case last August in the State vs. Arkevus Jimon Cauthen, but this time around a jury found Cauthen guilty of the murder of John “Hardy” Duncan, 71.

Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.

Trending Videos