A second chance at justice was something the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office made sure it didn’t miss at.
A hung jury ended the first case last August in the State vs. Arkevus Jimon Cauthen, but this time around a jury found Cauthen guilty of the murder of John “Hardy” Duncan, 71.
Duncan was killed between May 24 and 25 in 2016.
Cauthen, 35, was given life in prison plus 40 years by Judge Brian Gibbons during sentencing Friday, Sept. 9. He was also convicted of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences are to run consecutively.
In a separate case, which has yet to come to trial, Cauthen is also charged with the murder of Sandra Johnson, 54, also of Heath Springs. She was killed about the same time as Duncan.
When both murders took place, Cauthen was out on bond after being charged with strong-arm robbery, chief deputy solicitor Lisa Collins said.
Collins and assistant solicitor Nicole Wine presented the state's case against Cauthen in the Duncan murder last week.
“It was a horrible, violent death,” Collins said. “He stabbed the victim approximately 71 times. Most of the stab wounds were to the neck and chest.”
According to Collins, Duncan and Cauthen knew each other, but Cauthen’s motive was armed robbery. He stole money and a handgun from Duncan.
Duncan fought back during the armed robbery and Cauthen’s DNA was found under Duncan’s fingernails. Law enforcement also found the gun that was stolen.
“The defendant buried that handgun in a hole in his backyard,” Collins said. “The defendant’s blood was on that firearm and DNA evidence showed that. It showed the defendant had handled the gun while he was bleeding.”
Collins said witnesses said Cauthen had tried to sell the handgun as well.
“We felt like we had a strong case,” she said.
Collins said Duncan's family was very emotional at the trial and grateful for the sentence.
“They were very appreciative of the jury’s verdict and the judge’s sentence,” she said. “They were so gracious. They said because of their faith they had forgiven the defendant, but hated how their dad suffered and that they weren’t able to protect him and to be with him as he died.
"It was a touching statement by two of the family members. It was reflective of the character of the man. John was known as a loving person that would give you the shirt off his back. He was well-known and well-loved in the community.”
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.