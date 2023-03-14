Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A., has been ranked as a 2022 Top Workplace among large companies in the Charlotte metro area by the Charlotte Observer.
This distinction is based on an employee survey conducted and distributed by Energage in order to gather feedback from team members about pertinent workplace factors, including job satisfaction, employee incentives and support infrastructure.
CEENTA previously earned this distinction in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021, and was the only healthcare practice listed in the large company category this year.
“We are humbled to be recognized among the Top Workplaces of Greater Charlotte,” said CEENTA CEO Jag Gill.
“Our mission has been to provide comprehensive, quality and ethical healthcare to all in the Carolinas. This goal could not be possible without the experience, dedication, and compassion of our team members across our offices,” Gill said.
“As we approach our 100th anniversary, we will continue to strive for excellence for ourselves, our patients, and the communities we serve.
“CEENTA is a great place to work, and we are thankful for the recognition of our employees by the Charlotte Observer and their continued pursuit of our mission.”
If you are interested in working at one of Charlotte’s Top Workplaces, learn about open positions, benefits and additional job information at ceenta.com/careers.
Founded in 1923, Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates has nearly 150 providers in almost 20 locations, including Lancaster, bringing specialty care to the community.
In addition to otolaryngology and ophthalmology, the group’s services include audiology, allergy, contact lenses, on-site surgical facilities, facial plastic surgery, sleep medicine and full-service optical shops. For more information, visit www.ceenta.com.