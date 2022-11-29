Andrew Jackson State Park will host an Arbor Day program at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson memorial on the museum lawn.
Celebrate Arbor Day with the Green Gardeners Garden Club and the Friends of Andrew Jackson State Park.
Children of all ages are invited to help the Green Gardeners as they plant heirloom bulbs and beautify the area around the memorial.
The Friends of Andrew Jackson State Park invites everyone to help decorate the park for Christmas.
South Carolina has been celebrating Arbor Day on the first Friday in December since 1934. Arbor Day varies from state to state because of climate conditions.
In December, South Carolina trees are dormant, receive adequate rainfall, and tree roots suffer less from the shock of transplanting at this time of year. Arbor Day marks the beginning of tree planting season in South Carolina, which ends in mid-March.
Forestry contributed $23.2 billion to the state’s economy last year.
Andrew Jackson State Park preserves and protects the site of Andrew Jackson’s boyhood home in South Carolina. Among its attractions are a museum about Andrew Jackson’s boyhood, a reproduction schoolhouse, trails, a campground, and a fishing lake.
The park is 9 miles north of Lancaster on U.S. 521 at 196 Andrew Jackson Park Road.
Admission to the park is $3 for adults; $1.50 for S.C.seniors/disabled/active duty National Guard; $1 for youth ages 6-15; ages 5 and younger get in free.
For more information, call the park at 803-285-3344.