The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce’s will hold its second annual Restaurant Week on Sept. 12-16. The week is dedicated to enhancing awareness and promoting outstanding local restaurants.
Many participating restaurants will offer a special for the week and the chamber will be promoting each restaurant through its social media platforms.
Everyone who likes, shares and comments on the spotlight posts will be given an opportunity to win a gift card/certificate to that restaurant.
“Lancaster Restaurant Week is a great way to celebrate our local restaurants and is really a ton of fun,” said Lancaster County Chamber President/CEO John McCain. “Some folks choose to dine in a different restaurant each day, taking advantage of their specials and joining their friends for a great time.”
Participating restaurants are:
• Milkster Nitrogen Creamery
Fort Lawn• Catawba Fish Camp