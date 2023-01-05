Chamber Music for All is returning to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center with a string ensemble at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
Charlotte Concertmaster Calin Lupanu will be accompanied by three other Charlotte Symphony musicians — violinist Monica Boboc, violist Benjamin Geller and cellist Jeremy Lamb. Rounding out the multi-talented musicians is pianist Suzanne Polak.
The concert will feature a string trio ensemble with Boboc, Geller and Lamb. They will perform the massive Mozart Divertimento in five movements. Between the Mozart movements they will be playing movements for string trio by Lamb.
Lupanu said it would be “Mozart, Lamb, Mozart, Lamb and so on.”
The second half of the show will feature Lupanu playing the very romantic, virtuosic and beautiful Max Bruch Violin Concerto with Polak on the piano.
“It’s going to be very interesting to hear Mozart, alongside 21st-century composer Jeremy Lamb’s compositions,” said CAC concert organizer John Craig. “Jeremy is a fine cellist, and I had not known until now that he is also a composer, who has done some very interesting things.”
Chamber Music for All is more than an ensemble. It is a nonprofit with a mission to broaden the audience for classical music. Lupanu and his wife, Monica Boboc, founded the ensemble in 2016. They are committed to providing high quality chamber music and educational programs, for both younger audiences and experienced listeners.
Lupanu has been concertmaster for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra since 2003. He was born in communist Romania. Lupanu found solace and escape in music — his one freedom of expression. He is passionate to do his part to preserve and share music.
Boboc, also a native of Romania, gave her first solo performance with a professional orchestra at the age of 14. She completed her musical studies at the Music Conservatory in Bucharest. She joined the CSO in 2004.
Geller, the violist, began violin lessons at the age of 3. He grew up in Rockford, Ill. He performs as a soloist in the Charlotte Symphony and a chamber musician in the Charlotte area. He studied at Butler University and later earned a master’s degree at The Julliard School.
Lamb, a native North Carolinian, joined the Charlotte Symphony in 2017. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the Peabody Conservatory. He has performed with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Singapore Symphony, Sapphoro Symphony, New Haven Symphony, Northeast Pennsylvania Philharmonic and in Broadway’s “Aladdin.”
Polak has performed with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra on keyboard and dulcimer and as a soloist on “Carnival of the Animals.” She lives in North Carolina and just received her doctoral degree from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Olde Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., which was built in 1862. It was the first brick church building in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony and breathtaking stained glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.
Craig encourages those interested to buy their tickets early, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at the website, www.lcshp.org, or by phone at 803-287-6826.
The 2020-21 concert series has more than a dozen performances scheduled through December 2021. The concerts are sponsored by the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation and the Craig Farm Historic Preservation Foundation.
For more information on Chamber Music for All, visit their Facebook page and their full bios on the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s website: https://www.charlottesymphony.org.