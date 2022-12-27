The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 slate of officers for its board of directors.
Will Hutchins, vice president of LCI-Lineberger Construction Inc., will serve as the organization’s board chair for the 2023 chamber year. Hutchins brings a wealth of leadership skills, enthusiasm and community knowledge to the chamber.
Pamela Trimnal, senior vice president of marketing and media services for Comporium, will continue serving the board of directors as past chair.
Thomas Hardin, with Founders Federal Credit Union, will serve as board treasurer.
Bridgett Plexico, with USC Lancaster, will serve as board secretary.
Stefanie Stacks, with Nutramax Laboratories Inc., has been named the board chair elect.
The chair of the Diversity Council will be Marvin Starks with Nibrol, and Jimola Wade with Rebound Behavioral Health has been named the vice chair membership development.
The chamber is also pleased to announce the addition of four extraordinary business and community leaders to its board of directors. The new board members bring an intense commitment to the chamber’s mission and a passion for the community. They are:
• Kevin Cook, manager, of external affairs and social performance at OceanaGold Haile Gold Mine
• Melissa Thornton, vice president corporate communications at INSP/CrossRidge
• Dr. Crystal Maxwell, owner of LIGHT Family Wellness
• Rocky Hudson, general manager of Lancaster County Natural Gas Authority
“Lancaster County is fortunate to have such talented leaders willing to serve the business community,” said chamber President and CEO John McCain. “They lead from the front, are actively engaged in our community, and are laser-focused on the chamber’s mission.”
The new board members will begin their three-year terms effective Jan. 1.