The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Lancaster County School District and its Career Center, has published the second edition of The Lancaster Advantage workforce retainment and recruitment magazine.
The 2022 publication’s purpose is to inform students and their parents about employment opportunities available in Lancaster County when they graduate.
The magazine will reach close to 5,000 households of public high school students in the county. Through dynamic editorial and custom photography, this magazine will help tell the chamber’s story and educate the future workforce about the wide spectrum of employment opportunities available in the county.
“Lancaster County is loaded with tremendous career opportunities that allow our citizens to work where they live! The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, along with our workforce development partners, is proud to provide The Lancaster Advantage workforce magazine as a tool for students and their parents to explore options available for them when they graduate,” said John McCain, president and CEO of the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce.
“The companies that drive our local economy offer fantastic career options for virtually every interest area and the chamber hopes The Lancaster Advantage magazine will be a resource to guide students as they plan for their future,” he said.
Dr. Jonathan Phipps, school district superintendent, is pleased that the magazine spotlights district programs.
“I am excited that the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce has chosen to highlight the career technical education programs offered by our school district. We are proud to offer courses in culinary arts management, cosmetology, welding, automotive technology and more. We encourage students to dive into the possibilities of the courses we offer and to understand that many will arm students with a certificate of completion, allowing them to be workplace ready upon graduation,” he said.
“I hope this publication encourages more students to take advantage of the courses we offer and use these skills to make our community even better. The possibilities are endless.”
Rodney Miller, school district CTE director, is thankful for the chamber and community’s support for career and technical education.
“We are so blessed in Lancaster County to have the Lancaster County Chamber members, economic development members, school board, administrators, teachers, staff, parents and local industries that support career and technical education in our school district. Our students’ future needs to connect education with industry.
“We have great CTE programs at every middle and high school in our school district and we strive to give our students the necessary skill sets and soft skills to be globally competitive in the future workforce,” Miller said. “The beautiful thing is, we are global right here in greater Lancaster County. Our students can apply themselves and learn from experts in their chosen field of study and they can have a high-wage, high-skill and in-high-demand career right here at home.
“The Lancaster Advantage magazine is a great way to show all stakeholders in Lancaster County how we connect education with industry and how we can help our students make an easy transition from student to a career-ready vital part of the future workforce in our area.”
The Lancaster Advantage was delivered Nov. 30 to the Lancaster County School District Career Center, which will distribute the magazines to students at each high school in the county.