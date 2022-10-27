Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Calin Lupanu and his Chamber Music for All string quartet will perform at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
The ensemble will present works by Mendelssohn, Haydn and Dvorak.
The program will include Mendelssohn’s Capriccio Op. 81; Haydn’s Quartet Op. 64 No. 5 “Lark” and Dvorak’s Quartet Op. 96 in F major “American.”
Chamber music has been described as music with friends performed by a small group of musicians. The intimate setting and acoustics of the Cultural Arts Center make it the perfect venue.
Lupanu will be accompanied by three other Charlotte Symphony musicians — violinist Monica Boboc, violist Benjamin Geller and cellist Marlene Ballena.
Lupanu said the quartet will perform a lively concert that will please the audience.
“Two of the most well-known works for string quartet are the ‘Lark’ by Haydn and the ‘American’ Quartet by Dvorak,” Lupanu said. “They will stretch the quartet’s technique and expression to the maximum.”
In addition, they have added Mendelssohn’s Capriccio Op. 81. Lupanu said the audience will delight in this typical Mendelssohn composition with an introduction and a super-fast fugue.
Concert organizer John Craig is pleased with the frequency and quality Chamber Music for All brings to the Cultural Arts Center.
“We are fortunate to have Calin Lupanu present four programs a year at the Cultural Arts Center. Each is different and showcases not only his extraordinary gift as a violist, but also the artistic skills and experience of his colleagues,” Craig said. “This is New York City-level music — in Lancaster.”
The music
Capriccio, as the name suggests, is a lively and loosely structured musical composition. Mendelssohn wrote the four pieces at different times in his life and they were published together after his death as Opus 81. Mendelssohn died at the age of 38, about six months after the death of his beloved sister, Fanny. He once described death in a letter to a friend, as a place “where it is to be hoped there is still music, but no more sorrow or partings.”
Haydn’s Quartet Op. 64 No. 5 “Lark” was the last traditional chamber piece he composed and it demonstrates his mastery of chamber music. The four movements of the “Lark” have been described by Paul Epstein as “a story, a song, a dance and a party.”
Dvorak’s “American” was written when the Bohemian visited the United States in the late 1800s. It is one of the most popular compositions of chamber music. It is loved by the masses and praised by critics. Dvorak drew inspiration from Native American and Afro-American music.
The composers
Haydn was born in Germany in 1732 and was a composer during the classical period. He is credited with the development of chamber music, in particular the string quartet and piano trio. Mendelssohn was born in Germany in 1809. He was a composer, pianist, organist and conductor of early Romantic music. The Czech composer Dvorak was born in 1841 and was one of the first Czech composers to gain worldwide fame. He is remembered for turning Bohemian folk music into Romantic music during the 19th century.
Chamber Music for All
Chamber Music for All is more than an ensemble. It is a nonprofit with a mission to broaden the audience for classical music. Lupanu and his wife, Monica Boboc, founded the ensemble in 2016. They are committed to providing high-quality chamber music and educational programs for both younger audiences and experienced listeners.
Lupanu has been the concertmaster for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra since 2003. He was born in communist Romania. While pursuing his undergraduate studies at the Music Academy in Bucharest in 1989, the bloody Romanian Revolution was underway. The oppressive regime restricted freedom of speech and travel. Lupanu found solace and escape in music — his one freedom of expression. He is passionate to do his part to preserve and share music.
Boboc, also a native of Romania, gave her first solo performance with a professional orchestra at the age of 14. She completed her musical studies at the Music Conservatory in Bucharest. She joined the CSO in 2004.
Geller began violin lessons at the age of 3. He grew up In Rockford, Ill. He performs as a soloist in the Charlotte Symphony and a chamber musician in the Charlotte area. He studied at Butler University and later earned a master’s degree at The Julliard School.
Ballena is from Peru and has been performing the cello since the age of 7. She has been with the CSO since 2014. She earned degrees from the University of Louisville and the Cleveland Institute of Music. She continued her chamber music studies at Kent State University and completed a performance residency at Carnegie Mellon University.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony and breathtaking stained-glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.
Craig encourages those interested to buy their tickets early, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website.
For more information on Chamber Music for All, visit its Facebook page and see their full bios on the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s website, www.charlottesymphony.org.