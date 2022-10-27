LANNWS-10-29-22 CONCERT PREVIEW Chamber Music for All

The Chamber Music for All string quartet includes, from left, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Calin Lupanu and his wife Monica Boboc, both violinists, cellist Marlene Ballena and violist Benjamin Geller. The group will perform in Lancaster on Nov. 6.

 courtesy of Lancaster Cultural Arts Center

Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Calin Lupanu and his Chamber Music for All string quartet will perform at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

The ensemble will present works by Mendelssohn, Haydn and Dvorak.

