Lancaster Cultural Arts Center
The Charlotte Master Chorale Chamber Singers will perform “Mosaic,” an a cappella concert, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center.
The Chamber Singers of the Charlotte Master Chorale, founded in 1951, is comprised of some of the finest vocal musicians in the greater Charlotte region. They are the resident chorus of the Charlotte Symphony and operate as an independent, nonprofit performing arts organization.
“The hour-long program will feature a wide variety of repertoire, from contemporary settings of Shakespeare texts to Duke Ellington and music from the hit movie, Selma,” said Dr. Kenney Potter, artistic director of the talented vocalists.
Potter is the director of choral activities at Wingate University. The critically acclaimed director has conducted Handel’s “Messiah” with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. He has also collaborated with the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra in performances of “St. John Passion” by Bach and Mass in B minor. Potter also serves as choral conductor at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte.
The Chamber Singers is a smaller ensemble of voices from the main chorus selected through a competitive audition process. Potter said 24 vocalists will perform at the CAC. The Chamber Singers last performed at the local venue in January 2020, just before the pandemic silenced live music halls.
The Chamber Singers’ mission is to inspire unity in the community through extraordinary performances of diverse music. This meshes well with the aim of the CAC, which is to make music accessible to everyone.
“It is a pleasure to welcome the Chamber Singers of the Charlotte Master Chorale back to the Cultural Arts Center. The acoustics of the performance hall are perfect for a choral concert like this,” said CAC concerts organizer John Craig.
“We hope to attract more choral groups to perform at the center, and it is good for this ensemble from the Charlotte Symphony’s chorus to set the pace.”
Craig said 20 concerts have already been scheduled for 2023 and more are being added.
For this and future concerts, Craig encourages those interested to buy their tickets early — $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church, at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony, and breathtaking stained glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.
For more information on the Charlotte Master Chorale Chamber Singers, visit their Facebook page and website, www.charlottemasterchorale.org.