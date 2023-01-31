LANNWS-02-01-23 WORLD RECORD

King of Fire owner Siler Chapman pulls a wood-fired pizza from his portable oven at the 2021 Indian Land Fall into Spring Festival. The Indian Land resident was part of the recent record-setting world’s largest pizza party.

 Jane Alford

Indian Land resident Siler Chapman helped set a new world record for world’s largest pizza party last month.

He traveled to Tulsa to join World Pizza Champions in partnership with the University of Tulsa for the event, which set the Guinness Book of World Record with 3,357 participants on Jan. 21.

— from World Pizza Champions

