Indian Land resident Siler Chapman helped set a new world record for world’s largest pizza party last month.
He traveled to Tulsa to join World Pizza Champions in partnership with the University of Tulsa for the event, which set the Guinness Book of World Record with 3,357 participants on Jan. 21.
The effort, which benefited Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, was a charitable initiative of World Pizza Champions. Many of its members from around the country and world were in Tulsa to author a cookbook together.
“This record attempt was logistically a challenge that took dozens, if not hundreds, of people to pull off,” said Chapman, owner of King of Fire, a food truck that specializes in wood-fired pizza.
“We are so proud of the way multiple entities came together for the sake of raising money for a well-deserving organization and in doing so put some serious funds in their corner and accomplished a huge title of world record holder of World’s Largest Pizza Party.”
The event raised $43,000 for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. The nonprofit is confident this will allow 10 wishes to be granted for kids and their families facing critical illnesses.
The attempt was part of the pregame festivities for the University of Tulsa men’s basketball game against Tulane. The official attempt lasted 15 minutes, followed by a UT-sponsored and an after party, featuring additional pizza, drinks and a beer garden followed immediately after
“We are so thankful the World Pizza Champions stepped up to this enormous challenge to put on what was not only an incredibly fun event, but also a largely successful one,” said Jane Rohweder, senior director of development for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.
“We currently have 105 kids on a waitlist in Oklahoma alone. Events like these help us grant wishes to such deserving individuals and we are so excited to make some calls in the coming weeks to let our wish kids who have waited so patiently know that their wish will be granted with the money raised from this event.”
World Pizza Champions team is a U.S.-based nonprofit made up of multinational elite pizza professionals. Through international competition, educational outreach, public demonstrations and community-based service, the team is dedicated to promoting pizza-making as a respected craft and viable career choice.
Members of the World Pizza Champions are carefully selected among world champion competitors and acclaimed industry leaders. Inclusion on the team is through invitation only and based on skill, character, compatibility and selfless effort on behalf of the industry.
— from World Pizza Champions