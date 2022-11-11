LANCASTER — Charles Alan Bundy, a devoted husband, loving father and foundation and community leader, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at age 92.
Born Jan. 5, 1930, Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Jackson Corbett Bundy Sr. and Ruby Hughes Bundy; brother, Jackson Corbett Bundy Jr.; and his wife of 67 years, Margaret Jackson Bundy.
A native of Cheraw and graduate of Wofford College, Charlie began his business career in textiles with J.P. Stevens Co. in Rockingham, N.C. He later entered Chamber of Commerce management for 18 years and served as chief executive in Jesup, Ga.; Lancaster; and Macon, Ga., and was district manager for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Following his chamber career, he spent one year in the manufactured housing field, before joining the Springs and Close Foundations in 1972. There he found his true passion of work while serving others in his community. Charlie retired in 1997 after 25 years as president of the Springs and Close foundations. Since that time, he was a consultant to the foundation and fully retired at the end of 2004.
Charlie held key positions in education, health care and philanthropy. He was a member of the board of trustees at Columbia College for 12 years. Later, he was on the board of the S.C. Foundation of Independent Colleges. He was a member and chairman of the board of directors of Springs Memorial Hospital and served as chairman of the Southeastern Council of Foundations.
He was a leader in the establishment of the University of South Carolina at Lancaster, and was active in the creation of Macon College in Macon. He served on the first Higher Education Commission in Lancaster County in 1959, and in 2000 was again appointed to that commission, on which he served as member and chairman.
He chaired the Lancaster County Strategic Plan effort in 1990, and led the successful $11 million campaign for the Bradley Arts and Sciences Building at USC Lancaster. Another passion was being an active Republican, presiding at many county conventions.
Bundy was an early leader in South Carolina tourism, serving 11 years on the S.C. Parks Recreation and Tourism Commission — the last six years as chairman. During that time, he also served on Gov. Dick Riley’s team to pass the Education Improvement Act, and served on several state panels dealing with a range of issues, from medical education to the reorganization of state government. He headed a wetlands study for Gov. Carroll Campbell.
He was on the founding board of the J. Marion Sims Foundation, serving as treasurer, chairman of the Investment Committee and later chairman of the Personnel Committee.
Charlie was a longtime Sunday school teacher and held almost every leadership position in First United Methodist Church. He also served as a conference delegate and was on several committees of the S.C. Methodist Conference through the years.
He served as president of both the Lancaster Rotary Club and the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce. He was active in higher education and had the honor of being graduation speaker at Charleston Southern University, Wofford College, Columbia College, Winthrop University, York Technical College and USC Lancaster. And for his outstanding commitment to the state of South Carolina, he received the State Tourism Award and the Order of the Palmetto from Gov. Dick Riley and Gov. Carroll Campbell.
Charlie is survived by his three sons, Charles “Chuck” Alan Bundy Jr. and wife, Carole Plyler Bundy, of Columbia, Robert “Bob” Jackson Bundy and wife, Frances “Fran” Kennedy Bundy, of Independence, Va., and Dan Hughes Bundy and wife, Teri Lysinger Bundy, of Birmingham, Ala. He loved being with his four grandchildren, Elizabeth Bundy Ruczko (Daniel), Kathryn Bundy Hornack (Mat), Thomas “Tom” Jackson Bundy and William “Will” Maddox Bundy; and six great-grandchildren.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Gregory/Bundy Scholarship, Education Foundation at USC Lancaster, P.O. Box 889, Lancaster, SC 29721; or the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721.
A memorial service will be held 0at First United Methodist Church in Lancaster at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, with reception to follow in the Carole Dowling Building at USC Lancaster.
A private burial will be held at St. David’s Cemetery in Cheraw.
