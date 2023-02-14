LANCASTER — Mr. Charles Melvin “Sparky” Thompson, 82, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
LANCASTER — Mr. Charles Melvin “Sparky” Thompson, 82, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
He was born Jan. 31, 1941, in Lancaster, the son of the late James Melvin Thompson and Ruth Montgomery Baxley. He was the husband of Patricia Neely Thompson.
Sparky retired from Burns Chevrolet in Rock Hill after 41 years in the automotive parts business. He enjoyed playing golf and watching all sports, especially football and NASCAR. He loved attending football games at Death Valley and supporting the Clemson Tigers. Sparky was past master and served as treasurer of Jackson Masonic Lodge No. 53, and was a volunteer with the S.C. State Guard in Columbia. He really enjoyed being a part of the Men’s Breakfast Group at First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. He was a devoted grandfather to his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Sparky was a lifelong member of Shiloh ARP Church and served as a deacon and elder.
Sparky is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat Neely Thompson; a son, James “Jim” Patrick Thompson and his wife, Martha Hollingsworth Thompson, of Greensboro, N.C.; one granddaughter, Ruth Abernethy “Abbey” Plumridge Thompson and her husband, Jeffrey Rod “Jeff” Plumridge, of Chicago, Ill.; one grandson, James “Patrick” Thompson Jr. of San Antonio, Texas; two great- granddaughters, Ella Patricia Plumridge and Adelyn “Addy” Jane Plumridge; and a sister, Peggy Thompson Nagy of Rock Hill.
The celebration of life memorial service with Masonic rites for Sparky will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Shiloh ARP Church, officiated by the Rev. Dean Franklin. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh ARP Church, 346 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Charles M. “Sparky” Thompson.