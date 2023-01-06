Charles W. Hunter, 38, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at his home in Lancaster.
He was born on Jan. 19, 1984, in Lancaster to Susan Ellis and the late Timothy W. Hunter.
Funeral and burial service were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Lancaster Memorial Park in Lancaster.
Final arrangements entrusted to McCray Funeral Home — Lancaster.