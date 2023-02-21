The Charleston Piano Trio will perform at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
The trio includes violinist Yuriy Bekker, the critically acclaimed concertmaster of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. The Ukrainian-born husband and wife team, pianist Volodymyr Vynnytsky and cellist Natalia Khoma, round out the chamber music trio. The three musicians are friends, fellow instructors at the College of Charleston and share a direct link to Ukraine.
Bekker was born in Belarus and his family immigrated to the United States in 1992 when he was 10 years old. He studied at Indiana University and the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore. He became concertmaster of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra in 2007. In 2016, he was appointed Pops conductor.
Internationally renowned musicians Khoma and Vynnytsky both studied at the prestigious Moscow Conservatory. They have won many international competitions and accolades. They perform as soloists, recitalists and chamber musicians.
The trio will play two beautiful works — Mozart’s Piano Trio No. 5 in C major, written in 1778, and Smetana’s Piano Trio in G minor, composed in 1855.
Khoma said she is looking forward to returning to the CAC to share the gift of music.
“The music of Mozart is beautiful, profound and healing,” she said. “When you listen to his music, you become more calm.”
The first and third of Mozart’s three movements are lively and cheerful. The second movement has a beautiful lyrical melody with a slower pace.
Smetana’s Piano Trio in G minor was written in memory of his 4-year old musically gifted daughter, who died of scarlet fever in 1855. The music is playful and passionate, even with a brief funeral march in the third movement.
The message, Khoma said, is people die, but the love is forever.
Khoma and Vynnystsky have not been back to their homeland since January 2022, just before Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. The two love to share their music and show their gratitude for America’s support for their country.
Khoma said she and all Ukrainians believe they should protect the motherland and they do not doubt victory, but they all grieve for how many beautiful people are dying every day.
“The music is our means of communication and everyone understands music,” she said. “There are no boundaries.”
Khoma said she thinks the real gift of their performance is the feeling the audience has after the concert, which she hopes is one of joy and hope.
“If we touch their hearts,” she said. “For us, that is the best thing.”
CAC Concerts and Conversations organizer John Craig said, “This Bekker-Vynnytsky-Khoma team wowed our CAC audience last March, and I am certain they will do so again on March 5th.
“With the Ukrainian War unfortunately still unfolding, we will again give any donations made at the concert to a highly qualified Ukraine war relief organization. Ukrainians need all the support we can give them.”
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Olde Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in the county.
Craig encourages those interested to buy their tickets early, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website.