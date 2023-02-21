The Charleston Piano Trio will perform at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5.

The trio includes violinist Yuriy Bekker, the critically acclaimed concertmaster of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. The Ukrainian-born husband and wife team, pianist Volodymyr Vynnytsky and cellist Natalia Khoma, round out the chamber music trio. The three musicians are friends, fellow instructors at the College of Charleston and share a direct link to Ukraine.

Trending Videos