LANCASTER — Mrs. Cheryl Ann Broach Thomas, 74, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
She was born July 22, 1948, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Warren Broach and Ruth Davis Broach. Mrs. Thomas was a member of Second Baptist Church-Lancaster. She was a Godly woman. Mrs. Thomas loved kids and taught many. She loved playing card games and watching game shows, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her husband, James Ronald “Ron” Thomas of Lancaster; a son, Robert Thomas and his wife, Stephanie, of Lancaster; three brothers, Wayne Broach and his wife, Dorothy, of Rock Hill, Ferrell “Buck” Broach of Lancaster and Robert “Poosle” Broach and his wife, Ann, of Rock Hill; two sisters, Quinn Davis and her husband, Dean, of Rock Hill and Judy Catoe of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Alyssa Thomas, Haylee Thomas and Sydney Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, James Ronald Thomas II; and a daughter, Jennifer Ruth Thomas.
The family will receive friends from Friday, Dec. 30, through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at the home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Thomas.