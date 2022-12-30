LANCASTER — Mrs. Cheryl Ann Broach Thomas, 74, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.

She was born July 22, 1948, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Warren Broach and Ruth Davis Broach. Mrs. Thomas was a member of Second Baptist Church-Lancaster. She was a Godly woman. Mrs. Thomas loved kids and taught many. She loved playing card games and watching game shows, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

