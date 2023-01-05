Helping Other People Effectively (HOPE) in Lancaster collected a total of $11,653 during its annual Ward Faulkenberry Christmas Basket Fund drive, surpassing its $10,000 goal.
“We are continuing to give out baskets,” said Grace Lewis, executive director of HOPE in Lancaster. “Our goal was to give out 300 bags and we are continuing to do that, probably for another week or so until we finish giving all those out.”
The donation period for the Christmas Basket Fund has ended, but Lewis said volunteers are still more than welcome to come help pack the remaining bags.
Lewis said she has two favorite things about the annual fund, because it would be impossible to just choose one.
“The first one is the community support,” she said. “This community in Lancaster is a very generous, giving and kind community and they always answer the call to help their neighbors.
“The next No. 1 (favorite thing) is giving the person the bag and knowing that we made a difference in their day with food, that they were able to have a dinner and have their family around the table,” Lewis said. “That brings me joy, because I think about the people that made that possible. And we were the connecting magnet in the middle that put it together and have it happen.”
Lewis said HOPE in Lancaster will be doing other events throughout the year that people can donate to or volunteer for, and there “is always a spot here for someone.”
This week’s gifts to the Christmas Basket include: Mary L. Barry, $100; Heather Breedlove, $25; G.T. and Harriet Myers, $200; Elaine McManus, $50; Frank Robertson Rentals, LLC, $100; Dominick and Beverly Russo, $25; Allen Blackmon, $100; and Haley Jones, $50.
Those looking to help with the program can find more information on HOPE’s website, www.hopeinlancaster.org, or by calling 803-286-4673.