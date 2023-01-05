Helping Other People Effectively (HOPE) in Lancaster collected a total of $11,653 during its annual Ward Faulkenberry Christmas Basket Fund drive, surpassing its $10,000 goal.

“We are continuing to give out baskets,” said Grace Lewis, executive director of HOPE in Lancaster. “Our goal was to give out 300 bags and we are continuing to do that, probably for another week or so until we finish giving all those out.”

