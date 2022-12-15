The annual Ward Faulkenberry Christmas Basket Fund is gaining traction, with a little over $6,000 raised as of Thursday, Dec. 15.
That’s more than halfway to the $10,000 goal set by HOPE (Helping Other People Effectively) in Lancaster, which runs the annual holiday donation fund.
Grace Lewis, executive director of HOPE, said the fund has started getting busier, and they hope to have raised all of the money necessary by next week. Once the $10,000 goal has been hit, Lewis and her team will begin to pack the 300 boxes.
“We have some canned meats and dry goods,” Lewis said. “You know, just different things to make a good holiday meal with.”
The boxes will also contain a gift card for families to go to the grocery store to get fresh food for the meal, like a holiday ham or turkey.
The Christmas Basket Fund was started by Ward Faulkenberry Sr. in 1956 as an American Legion effort to provide clothing and food for families to enjoy a holiday meal.
“I love opening the envelopes, and it’s the Ward Faulkenberry Christmas Basket Fund,” Lewis said. “I just love seeing that.”
Community members interested in receiving a meal can apply from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday, and meals will be given out until supplies run out, even after Christmas. Application appointments can be made by calling 803-286-4673.
Lewis said volunteers are welcome on any level, whether it is for packing boxes with meals, or donating to the meal fund. Those looking to help with the program can find more information on HOPE’s website, www.hopeinlancaster.org, or by calling 803-286-4673.
This week’s gifts to the Christmas Basket include: Jane and Fred Plyler Jr., $50; Grace Presbyterian Church, $50; Shiloh ARP Men’s Fellowship, $100; Alfred and Lynn Ferguson in honor of Audrey Hadvab, $100; Jeannette and William Sims, $100; Randall D. Collins Family Trust, $50; Peggy A. Kleffner, $50; John and Donna Leber, $25; Marla Sullivan in memory of Alan Sattler, $45; Janice and Todd Payne, $100; Jill M. and Robert D. Heineman, $200; William M. and Catherine B. Ardrey, $500; Imogene D. Hollis, $50; First Baptist Church Coit Auten Class, $50; Dr. W.K. and Jaime C. Williams, $100; John M. and Merry H. Smyre, $100; Ward Faulkenberry, $350; Pamela Mulvaney, $100; Carrie B. Snyder, $50; Mr. and Mrs. Cecil B. Hayes, $25; Susan W. and Clyde H. Adams Jr., $200; Mark D. and Susan L. Gardner, $50; Jesse and Rita Nelson, $50; Debbie Rivers, $50; United Methodist Women of Zion, $150; Jimmy S. and Elaine R. Walters, $100; William B. and Beverly R. Bradley, $500; Terry Robinson and Lisa Philips, $200, Douglas and Mae Williams, $100; Steven Paul Lindsey, $133; and J&S Inc. Redi-Mix Concrete, $2,500.
If you would like to make a donation, mail it to the Ward Faulkenberry Christmas Basket c/o HOPE in Lancaster, P.O. Box 166, Lancaster, SC 29720. You can indicate on your donation if it is in memory of a loved one, along with that person’s name. All donations and tributes will be published in The Lancaster News unless they are marked anonymous.