LANNWS-12-21-22 XMAS TREES

The Moseley family — from left, Steve, Lori, Will and Elizabeth — planted their first trees in 2012 and opened to customers in 2018.

 courtesy of the Moseley family/

The Moseley Old Time Christmas Tree Farm off Taxahaw Road closed its gates Dec. 3 after a short, but busy season.

But the business isn’t closed forever. Only until next year — and for a good reason.

Trending Videos