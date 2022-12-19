The Moseley Old Time Christmas Tree Farm off Taxahaw Road closed its gates Dec. 3 after a short, but busy season.
But the business isn’t closed forever. Only until next year — and for a good reason.
The farm sold so many Christmas trees between Black Friday and Dec. 3 that it ran out of trees, because families in Lancaster know the Moseley Farm as a quality local Christmas tree option and a holiday tradition, co-owner Steve Mosley said.
Caring about quality is the reason the farm’s last available trees disappeared by Dec. 3, he said, adding that the farm only sells the trees that look the best.
“We always try to have a bigger and bigger opening sale each year,” Moseley said. “Opening up on Black Friday, we can usually expect 20 to 30 cars waiting for trees on the driveway.”
Started in 2012
The Moseley family planted its first seedlings in 2012 and started a tradition that would grow deep roots in Lancaster County, said Moseley’s wife, Lori.
A local family nurse practitioner, Lori doesn’t work in a nursery, but comes home to one. She oversees the planning and planting of hundreds of saplings, as well as helping customers with a smile.
“We started with planting the trees the old-fashioned way,” Lori said, “with a shovel and hard work.”
Six years later — the average time it takes to grow a Christmas tree to size —the Moseley Old Time Christmas Tree Farm opened its doors to the people of Lancaster.
Beginning with the 2018 Christmas season, the Moseley family began selling trees to a small crowd. Now, after more than four years of selling trees, the business has grown a community around its fragrant pines.
The farm’s selection includes Virginia pine, white pine, Leland cypress, Carolina pine and more.
Steve, Winthrop University’s Environmental Health and Safety manager, graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in biology. His degree provided more than a job, it provided a hobby he thoroughly enjoys — tree farming.
“It all began with a dream,” he said. “As a youngster, at around age 7 or 8, I had reoccurring dreams of walking through a field of Christmas trees.”
Steve wants to share that same feeling with others, creating a place where customers can come and walk through his forest of Christmas trees.
“We want to give the opportunity of actually going out into a field and harvesting a Christmas tree,” Steve said.
The family has opened its farm and its hearts, Lori said.
“We get the opportunity to meet new people and see kids walk around and have all this fun,” Lori said. “It’s really all about the joy we get to spread.”
Year-round work
Now the Moseleys work year-round to raise the trees.
“It’s Christmas at our house 365 days a year,” Steve said. “It’s absolutely a full-time part-time job.”
But “if we didn’t enjoy it, we wouldn’t do it,” he said.
Every year the Moseley family sells more trees.
“Selling trees doesn’t pay the bills,” Steve said, “but it’s the best hobby we could ask for.”
The tree farm will open again next year to supply local families with Christmas trees and more importantly, some Christmas spirit.
Although it’s too late to get a tree from Moseley Christmas Tree Farm this year, the family will sell them again next year.
The Moseley family has one message for the Lancaster community this holiday season: “Merry Christmas and God bless.”