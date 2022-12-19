LANNWS 12-21-22 RED ROSE VILLAGE 1

This sketch shows the projected locations of the 176 homes, 62 townhomes and commercial properties in the Red Rose Village development, which will straddle U.S. 521 north of the Crow’s Nest.

 courtesy of Jeff Jernigan

Lancaster City Council unanimously approved annexing 72 acres for a mixed-use development adjacent to recently annexed properties just north of the city.

Homes of Lancaster, LLC, and Arbor Construction plan to create a community of about 240 housing units off of U.S. 521 and West Shiloh Unity Road.

Trending Videos