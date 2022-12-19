Lancaster City Council unanimously approved annexing 72 acres for a mixed-use development adjacent to recently annexed properties just north of the city.
Homes of Lancaster, LLC, and Arbor Construction plan to create a community of about 240 housing units off of U.S. 521 and West Shiloh Unity Road.
The request to annex property, which gives the area access to Lancaster city services, was presented at the Dec. 13 City Council meeting and passed 6-0, with all council members present.
The developers plan to build 62 townhomes behind the commercial sites on the west side of U.S. 521 and 176 single-family homes in a cluster development.
Jeff Jernigan, vice president of land and communities for Arbor Construction, said Red Rose Village will be something the city can be proud of.
“(Red) Rose Village is going to contain two commercial pieces, one on both sides of 521,” Jernigan said. “Those commercial pieces are going to contain shopping, they’re going to contain grocery — they might even contain some living above some of it — maybe a little commercial and medical. (We are) not entirely sure where that might play out just yet.”
The development is in the beginning stages, with the annexation the first step. Jernigan said he, along with Mike Williams and Howard Strickland of Homes of Lancaster, will work with the mayor, city administrator and city zoning department.
“It’s helpful to work with the city,” Jernigan said. “We don’t want to develop just an everyday subdivision. We want to develop a community.”
Lancaster Zoning Department Director Louis Streeter said once the annexation is approved, the next step is the zoning process, which involves public hearings. After the hearings, there must be two successful readings of the ordinance to rezone the property.
The project is currently zoned R-15, which means lots require a minimum of 15,000 square feet. Jernigan said they would like it to be R-10, which means lots of at least 10,000 square feet.
“Ultimately, in talking with the owners, I think what we’re going to see is a mixed development there, where it may be a combination of commercial zoning and residential and multifamily zoning,” Streeter said.
The developers are looking to build homes that range from 1,800 to 3,200 square feet, and possibly up to 3,500 square feet.
Jernigan said the first commercial entity they want to bring in is Publix, because options to shop in the area are limited.
“We’re hoping to get around 250 residents living there,” Jernigan said. “They will be able to walk on all the nice sidewalks that’ll be lined with street trees and walk to the grocery store, walk to the shop and walk to the restaurant.”
City staff calculates that the development will generate over $882,000 in annual property taxes, roughly 22% of its real property taxes.
During the meeting, District 2 Councilwoman Tomonica Marsh brought up the importance of getting the city planner in place, because the process involves many steps, such as fire and police protection and waste management.
Marsh said it is important “for us to start getting on this as soon as possible, because we don’t want to be left behind trying to catch up.”
“I think this council has continued to be a forward-thinking council, so we’re going to have to start sitting down and looking at how our growth is taking place,” she said. “Because we would not want to have a problem that the county is having in the Indian Land area.”
“I think it dovetails very nicely in terms of the timing, with our discussions with a comprehensive plan, and will allow us to see in real time what developers are proposing what, and then they can talk to you about how they make decisions,” Lancaster County Mayor Alston DeVenny said.
“I just think it’s a great thing for us,” Marsh said.