Nearly 127 acres recently annexed into the city of Lancaster jumped the last hurdle to development this week.
The second reading for rezoning three of four parcels being developed by D.R. Horton passed second reading unanimously at the Lancaster City Council meeting Feb. 14. Council members Ronnie Sowell and Hazel Taylor were not there to vote.
The three parcels, totaling 113.17 acres at 2080, 2120 and 2250 Charlotte Highway, are now zoned R-15. D.R. Horton plans to build a cluster development of 273 single-family homes there.
The developer plans to donate the fourth parcel of 13.5 acres to the city. Zoned B-3 commercial, it is the current site of Crow's Nest Driving Range at 2081 Charlotte Highway.
Andrew Grant with BGE Engineering in Charlotte said the plan is for the as-yet-unnamed community to have curbs on both sides of the street, as well as sidewalks that will be maintained by the homeowner’s association.
Well-maintained curbs and sidewalks have been discussed, specifically by District 1 Councilwoman Jackie Harris, at the last two council meetings.
Lancaster City Administrator Flip Hutfles said that providing water to the development is not an issue, but the S.C. 9 Bypass lift station is already at capacity for sewage. Everyone north of the bypass uses that lift station.
“That’s a project we are working on now,” he said. "We’re doing that analysis, then trying to figure out what will actually be required.”
Hutfles said the bypass lift station will also need to function for the Basildon subdivision off University Drive (355 housing units), the apartment complexes (192 units on University Drive), Red Rose Village (238 housing units) and future developments.
“What our engineers always tell us is engineering plus money can solve any problem,” Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny said, with a laugh.