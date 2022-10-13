The Lancaster Fire Department has earned statewide recognition for its safety education efforts.
The department received the 2022 Richard S. Campbell Award for excellence in public fire safety education for the S.C. State Association of Fire Chiefs.
The award was presented earlier this month at the association’s annual conference at Myrtle Beach.
This is National Fire Prevention Week and the annual Fire Expo is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Walmart parking lot at 805 S.C. 9 Bypass West, Lancaster.
The 32-member LPD, which has 27 career firefighters and five volunteers, was recognized in the combination category for its safety education initiatives.
“It’s both exciting and rewarding to see our guys recognized for all the effort and work they put in behind the scenes to keep our city and its residents as safe as possible,” said Lancaster Fire Chief Justin McLellan.
The department received high marks for its use of computer-driven data to determine the types of calls and their locations. The data showed most fires originated in kitchens.
Its members then focused safety education efforts on the concentrated pockets where the fires were happening to boost fire safety.
McLellan noted that city firefighters constantly reach out to residents of local apartment complexes and speak at schools and civic groups to promote fire safety. On Thursday, Oct. 13, its members made stops at three locations, including North Elementary School to talk to students.
“Anywhere and anytime we can, we are more than happy to come and talk to groups and spread the word, especially when it comes to fire safety and kitchen safety,” McLellan said.
The city fire department has formed multiple public/private partnerships and used grant funding to purchase “Sparky,” the department’s mascot, as well as safety brochures and materials, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. When the detectors are placed in homes at no cost, fire safety is also discussed with residents.
“We can do much more through partnerships,” McLellan said .And the effort is paying off. Earlier this year, the department responded to a call at a home in the Southside community, where firefighters had previously installed a carbon monoxide detector during a community-wide blitz. The detector activated and the resident called 911 to report it.
When responding firefighters used a meter to check the home for carbon monoxide levels, the readings were getting dangerously high.
“Had the lady, who lived by herself, not had the alarm, the outcome would have been much different,” LPD personnel noted in the report to the association of chiefs.
Fire Expo
Since mid-summer, the Lancaster Fire Department has been gearing up for Saturday’s 28th annual Fire Expo. The free, fun-filled, kid-focused day is a joint project by the LFD, Lancaster County Fire Rescue, Lancaster County EMS, local law enforcement and local health agencies.
“The Fire Expo is our biggest public safety outreach every year,” McLellan said.
There will be firetrucks, rescue vehicles, demonstrations, the always-fun junior fireman obstacle course for children, face painting, balloons, food trucks, a DJ, free drawstring backpacks, plenty of safety information and more.