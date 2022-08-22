NEW POLICE CHIEF

The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen, left, Lancaster Police Department’s chaplain, talks with Don Roper after the Friday, Aug. 19, special meeting of Lancaster City Council. Roper was named the city’s new police chief at the meeting.

 Gregory A. Summers/reporter

Don Roper didn’t stay retired for very long.

The former police chief of Mount Holly, N.C., was named the new chief of Lancaster Police Department at a special called City Council meeting Friday, Aug. 19.

