Don Roper didn’t stay retired for very long.
The former police chief of Mount Holly, N.C., was named the new chief of Lancaster Police Department at a special called City Council meeting Friday, Aug. 19.
Council’s vote to hire Roper was unanimous.
Roper stepped down July 31 as Mount Holly’s police chief, following 35 years of policing in Gaston County.
“I really like the similarities between Mount Holly and the city of Lancaster,” Roper said. “If you look at a map, Mount Holly is right beside Charlotte on the west and Lancaster is to the south. There are so many similarities in the department.
"I really like the possibilities. There is so much potential here in this community with Lancaster being the county seat. In talking with colleagues, this is an exciting time to be a part of this community.”
City Administrator Flip Hutfles said Friday that Roper’s start date would be determined in the upcoming days.
Extensive background
Roper began his career as a patrol officer for the Gastonia (N.C.) Police Department in 1987. He was named chief of the Mount Holly Police Department in May 2013.
Roper has an extensive background in law enforcement, including investigations, narcotics and tactical team operations.
He also holds an advanced law enforcement certification in the Tarheel state and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Virginia.
Roper also has a master’s degree from Appalachian State University.
He received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award in February 2019. It is the highest award for state service in North Carolina granted by the governor's office.
He was accompanied Friday by his wife, Julie Roper. The Ropers have a grown son who practices law in Albany, N.Y.
Brief fireworks
There were brief fireworks in city hall chambers after members of Lancaster City Council voted to go into executive session to discuss police chief candidates.
Councilwoman Hazel Taylor, who supported Roper’s hiring “110%,” was frustrated that a special council meeting was called to offer him the job.
Taylor said council needs to be as transparent as possible and calling the special meeting 24 hours in advance was not in the public’s best interest.
Taylor said the matter could have waited until the upcoming City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
No one was at the meeting other than the Ropers, council members, city staff, The Lancaster News, LPD Chaplain Kenneth Cauthen and Interim Police Chief Brian Small.
“Right is right and wrong is wrong,” she said. “To me, there is no other way.”
Council then went behind closed doors for about 15 minutes before returning to open session.
City Councilman Kenny Hood then made the motion to offer the police chief’s job to Roper, which was seconded by Councilman Ronnie Sowell. Council then unanimously voted to hire Roper.
“It’s been a long hunt, but that hunt is now over. We are glad to have Mr. Roper,” said Hood, who chairs the council’s Police Committee.
“We’re just glad we worked as a council. It has been a long road,” said Councilwoman Jackie Harris. “I continue to expect to see great things from our police department because we have a great department.”
Mayor Alston DeVenny thanked council for its “diligent work in getting this community moving in a good direction.”
“We believe as a council that every member of this community has a right to live freely and safely in this community,” he said.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to our police department, to interim chief (Phillip) Hall and interim chief Small. We could not have done it without you and look forward to the relationship Chief Roper will have in our police department," DeVenny said.
“We expect greater things and I believe y’all will help us to move to greatness under his leadership."