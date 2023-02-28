This week, the city of Lancaster recognizes Jessie Shannon-Cauthen for her accomplishments as part of its Black History Month series.

Shannon-Cauthen vividly remembers getting her first job assignment like it was yesterday. She was going to a quaint small town in rural South Carolina — Lancaster. It was 1960 and she had just graduated from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, where she received a bachelor’s degree in home economics and related science. She had been hired by the Land Grant College System of Clemson University and South Carolina State College as a county extension agent in Lancaster County.

