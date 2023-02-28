This week, the city of Lancaster recognizes Jessie Shannon-Cauthen for her accomplishments as part of its Black History Month series.
Shannon-Cauthen vividly remembers getting her first job assignment like it was yesterday. She was going to a quaint small town in rural South Carolina — Lancaster. It was 1960 and she had just graduated from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, where she received a bachelor’s degree in home economics and related science. She had been hired by the Land Grant College System of Clemson University and South Carolina State College as a county extension agent in Lancaster County.
“I moved to Lancaster because of my new job,” said Cauthe, who was born in Union. “I had no relatives there, but I made a family out of those I worked with.”
Shannon-Cauthen became a pioneer here. She taught basic needs classes to students in more than 22 local schools. She taught students how to prepare nutritional food, budget, garden, take care of a household and how to apply for FHA loans to buy their own homes.
“I went to Lancaster to make a difference,” Shannon-Cauthen said. “I wanted to help families improve their standards of living.”
Shannon-Cauthen took this role to the next step, expanding her reach through radio. She could be found on local stations such as WAGL, WLCM and WSOC three times a week, sharing topics of essential household and personal care.
Shannon-Cauthen was very involved in her newfound community. She had home demonstration clubs and special interest groups, but focused primarily on the youth. She was the 4-H club leader at various county schools. Many of the students she worked with went on to win awards, trips and scholarships. Her motto is to always “Help people to help themselves.”
In 1986, Shannon-Cauthen received the National Distinguished Service Award from the Association of Extension Home Economists, the highest award given in her line of service. She was also recognized in 2003 for being a change catalyst in her community, receiving the Civic Service Award from the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and the County Service Award from the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. She was also recognized for serving two terms as president of the Lancaster Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
Shannon-Cauthen worked with many different organizations in Lancaster. She was part of the Pan-Hellenic Council, Habitat for Humanity, Lancaster Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program, NAACP, National Council of Negro Women, United Way, the Red Cross of Lancaster and the Girl Scouts of America, where she co-founded Lancaster’s first Black Girl Scout Troop 627.
Her focus has always been God-centered and, after marrying Willie Shannon, she joined Mount Tabor AME Zion Church in Lancaster and served in various capacities. In 2005, she received the Outstanding Service Award from the AME Zion Pee Dee Conference South Atlantic Episcopal District for being a class leader, Sunday school teacher and a stewardess board leader.
“I believe I was called to Lancaster to provide and share my talents,” Shannon-Cauthen reflected. “All of my service has been God’s work.”
After her husband died in 2009, she married the Rev. Clyde Cauthen and moved to North Charleston, where she continues to serve. She has five children and 10 grandchildren.
Shannon-Cauthen believes that “all things are possible through Christ” and her favorite Scripture is Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy path.”
