The city of Lancaster is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing influential Lancaster locals every week in February.
This week, the late Dr. Douglas Rucker is recognized for Black History Month. Rucker is known as nothing short of being a good family man, father, businessman, community leader and the list goes on.
His true and genuine love for Lancaster will continue as his name is one the community will never forget.
Born in Honea Path, Rucker was the son of Ruth and A.R. Rucker and came here in the late 1940s. His father was one of the county’s leading educators. A.R. Rucker Middle School was named in his father's honor in 2002.
Rucker graduated from Barr Street High School in 1957, Morehouse College in Atlanta in 1961, and Howard University College of Dentistry in 1966. After returning to Lancaster, Rucker started his career with Carolina Community Action as part of the Headstart dental program.
Rucker opened his private practice, Rucker Dentistry, in 1966, and serviced his esteemed community until his death.
Rucker served on Lancaster City Council in the 1970s, where he enjoyed serving his beloved community. He was a charter member and past president of the Breakfast Rotary, which he took great pride in. Rucker was known as an important asset to community affairs, but he refused to have the light shine on him.
Rucker was one of 12 local leaders featured in the 2018 documentary film, “Lancaster Our Stories.” This four-part series, produced by Travis Bell, captured the vibrant Sothern textile town Lancaster once was, but has never forgotten. The story about Rucker’s decision to open his practice in Lancaster, instead of in a major metropolitan area after graduating from dentistry school is one topic shown in the documentary.
Rucker passed away at the age of 79 in 2019. He will always be remembered as one of Lancaster’s most respected business and civic leaders, an inspiring ambassador for our community.
Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.