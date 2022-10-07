The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a shooting death on Thursday evening.
The incident happened about 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at a home on Cedar Street in Lancaster.
Police responded to a report of someone being shot. When police arrived, they found a Black man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
The man was identified as David Lunn, 55, of Lancaster. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Lancaster County EMS.
The Lancaster Police Department, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, or the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
