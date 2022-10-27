Members of Lancaster City Council have unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance to hire four part-time officers for the undermanned Lancaster Police Department.
City Police Chief Dan Roper made the request at the Tuesday, Oct. 25, meeting.
“That’s thinking outside the box,” said City Councilwoman Jackie Harris. “And that’s so very important to help alleviate the amount of work we put on our officers because all of us need a day off.”
Roper was hired as city police chief in August.
“What became pretty clear and obvious to me early on was our shifts are working short and they’re working a lot of overtime,” Roper said. “Not only is that a strain on the employee, but it’s a strain on the level of service and the types of service we provide to our citizens. That’s definitely a priority, getting our police department up to staff.”
Right now, the city police department has six vacant positions for sworn officers.
One officer, Roper said, worked 80 hours of overtime in the last pay period to help out.
“Our officers have the dedication, they have the motivation and are doing what they have to so we can provide the services that we need to, but we really need to look at more ways of getting folks to help us out,” he said.
Roper said he has been working with the city’s human resources department to come up with a possible solution. In looking at common-sense alternatives to bolster staff, Roper said he started looking at the feasibility of hiring part-time officers. He then contacted the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy for feedback to see what type of requirements the officers would need.
“I’ve seen this used successfully in other locations,” he said.
Under the plan passed by council, the LPD will hire four part-time fully qualified officers who will be paid at the standard rate of $18.36 an hour with no benefits. They will each work roughly 10 hours a week and make about $10,000 a year.
“It seems to be a pretty good bang for the buck,” Roper said.
The four, he said, will be assigned to duties that free uniformed officers to stay on patrol and answering calls. This includes occasionally filling in when a shift is short, assisting with municipal court on Wednesdays and at other functions when needed.
Roper said that should help reduce overtime and give full-time officers some much-needed days off.
“I’m trying to think outside the box a little bit,” he said.
Roper said he wants to focus on hiring retired officers, as well as those who left policing for more lucrative private sector jobs, “but still want to be engaged” or could use a part-time job.
“You’re looking for that certified officer who left and went to go work for Duke Power,” said Mayor Alston DeVenny, as an example.
City Administrator Flip Hutfles said officers who work for surrounding municipalities such as Great Falls and Pageland that may want to fill in on their days off would also be considered for the part-time positions.
Councilman Kenny Hood said the main thing is following the policy set by council. Hood serves on the council’s Police and Court Administration Standing Committee.
“You stick with the guidelines, no problem,” Hood said, before making a motion. “I think it’s a good idea. We’ve been short so long that we need to go forward with it.”
Council will consider the final reading of the proposal next month.