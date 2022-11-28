Lancaster City Council awarded the bid for a water project at its Nov. 22 meeting, but it is going to be a lot more expensive than initially anticipated.
Council voted unanimously to award the $957,700 contract to Basinger Contracting Co. to complete the master water valve vault replacement project, with most of the funding coming from a community development block grant (CDBG).
The city received two bids for the project. The other bid was for $1,403,350.
“When the city applied for the CDBG funding in the spring of 2021, the projected construction cost was $379,040, with the city’s total match being $85,000. The total projected cost was $501,940; the city’s match was 16.9%,” said Rendell Mingo, the city’s public works director.
But he said the total project cost is now $1,092,700.
“The 252.6% cost increase is due to inflation,” Mingo said. “Due to the high construction costs, CDBG granted the city’s request for the full grant funding of $750,000.”
The city’s match for the new project cost is $342,700, a 31.3% match. That is $257,700 more than the city initially expected to pay. The money will come from the city’s gross revenue replacement fund.
“The existing water meter valve vault has exceeded its useful life and is inadequate to meet current needs, due to the considerable development that has taken place since its installation in 1994,” according to the city’s July 19, 2021, project proposal request. “This project will replace the water meter valve vault and associated equipment in a location adjacent or near the existing vault on the same parcel of land with an increased size and capacity.”
The project will replace the 28-year-old vault, increase the valve from 10 to 16 inches, and enlarge the emergency bypass line from 8 to 12 inches.
Mayor Alston DeVenny and District 3 Councilwoman Jackie Harris spoke about the importance of the project being completed, despite the high cost.
“This was determined by council to be the No. 1 goal for the city,” DeVenny said. “This is a project that should serve us as a city for 50 years or more.”
“Especially when you’re replacing something that’s 28 years old, the maintenance that we’ve paid and any problems we’ve had with that vault, we need to make sure that we get this done or we’re going to have some issues,” she said. “Remember that you are dealing with a water system that’s very old.”