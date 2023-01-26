The Clampetts are coming to Lancaster next week. A mountain family that struck it rich with oil, their move to Beverly Hills, Calif., and a con artist make for a perfect night of hillbilly hilarity.

“The cast had to be very diligent in memorizing lines and developing character quickly, as we had less time to work on this show,” said Community Playhouse of Lancaster County President Catherine Wallace, who directs “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

Trending Videos