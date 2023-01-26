The Clampetts are coming to Lancaster next week. A mountain family that struck it rich with oil, their move to Beverly Hills, Calif., and a con artist make for a perfect night of hillbilly hilarity.
“The cast had to be very diligent in memorizing lines and developing character quickly, as we had less time to work on this show,” said Community Playhouse of Lancaster County President Catherine Wallace, who directs “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
“I have been impressed with their devotion to preparation and to how quickly the show has come together. They have worked as a team beautifully, helping each other by being positive and working together as a cohesive team,” she said.
Chad Scribner, who plays the part of family patriarch Jed Clampett, said he watched “The Beverly Hillbillies” reruns while growing up.
“Playing this titular character has been really fun. I grew up in California, so the accent has been an interesting challenge,” Scribner said. “I enjoy comedic roles and getting out of my comfort zone.”
Kenny Weed, who started working with the playhouse two years ago, said he was hoping to get his foot in the door and is happy to have such a large role in this play.
“Falling into the role of Jethro has been challenging in some ways, but I’m also a country boy, so some aspects were easy,” Weed said.
Other cast members are Jordan Kennington as Granny, Maya Miller as Elly May, Nicole Martirena as Emmaline, Andrew Scribner as Mr. Drysdale, Clare Devlin as Mrs. Drysdale, Katherine Foo as Miss Hathaway, Pierre Rougeux as Col. Foxhall, Lucy Hansen as Mrs. Pennyweather, Savannah McKerracher as Gloria, Madison Bigham as Frederika, Savannah Boyes as Groovy and Kitty Zalewa as Mrs. Stokely-Smythe.
Playing double or triple roles are Colin McMahon as Percy and George, Abby Jones as Cousin Pearl and Mrs. Oglethorpe, Will Stokes as Lt. Frank and fireman, and Donnie Sims as Brewster, Mr. Oglethorpe and fireman.
“The Beverly Hillbillies” will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 1-4, with matinees at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5. The show will be in Bundy Auditorium at USC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.lancasterplayhouse.com. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $5 for children 5 and under. Thursday is pay what you can night.
For details, call the box office at 803-285-7451.