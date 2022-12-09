LANCASTER — Mrs. Clara Mae Jenkins Moore, 89, of Lancaster, widow of Bobby Dean Moore, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at HarborChase of Rock Hill.
She was born June 21, 1933, in Chesterfield, a daughter of the late Raymond Jenkins and Janie Jenkins. Mrs. Moore was a longtime member of Crestview Baptist Church. She enjoyed being involved with the church as a choir member and nursery worker. Mrs. Moore retired from Joslyn Clark.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Moore was held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the graveside at Antioch Baptist Church, with the Rev. Cody Huneycutt officiating.
Mrs. Moore is survived by two sons, Scott Moore of Bay City, Texas, and Kevin Moore and with his wife, Misty, of Lancaster; a brother, Billy Ray Jenkins; and four grandchildren, Brandon Moore, Trisha Moore, Jonathon Moore and Dilan Moore.
Mrs. Moore was preceded in death, along with her husband and parents by her son, Mike Moore; three brothers, Emsley Jenkins, Connie Jenkins and Robert Jenkins; and two sisters, Mary Blackmon and Ruth Gardner.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Moore.