LANCASTER — Mrs. Clara Mae Jenkins Moore, 89, of Lancaster, widow of Bobby Dean Moore, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at HarborChase of Rock Hill.

She was born June 21, 1933, in Chesterfield, a daughter of the late Raymond Jenkins and Janie Jenkins. Mrs. Moore was a longtime member of Crestview Baptist Church. She enjoyed being involved with the church as a choir member and nursery worker. Mrs. Moore retired from Joslyn Clark.

