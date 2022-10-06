The Community Playhouse of Lancaster County will perform the iconic show, “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe,” outdoors at the Andrew Jackson State Park Amphitheater this week.
The show, dramatized by Joseph Robinette, is based on C.S. Lewis’ classic children’s fantasy series, “The Chronicles of Narnia.”
This showing of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” marks the playhouse’s 50th anniversary. The show was chosen by playhouse board members from past shows.
“I’ve always been a huge fan of the Narnia series, so it’s an honor to be a part of this play,” said Maya Miller, one of the principal actors.
She plays Susan Pevensie, one of four siblings — Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy — sent to live in the country with a peculiar professor during World War II. During their stay, the youngest child, Lucy, finds an old wardrobe filled with amazing secrets. Through it, the siblings enter the wonderful, mystical world of Narnia.
“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” explores important themes, such as family, community, forgiveness and loyalty.
This is the 12th show Genni Tiffany has directed for the Community Playhouse.
“Genni is an amazing director with an awesome vision for every show she directs. For this show, she is conveying the underlying Christian message of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection without making it preachy,” said Catherine Wallace, stage manager and playhouse president. “The Community Playhouse does not actively search out religious-themed shows, but for one like this that has a clear religious theme, we do need to convey it.
“Genni is also amazing when she works with kids,” Wallace said. “She is able to bring out their best performances.”
“The show is magical. It’s something that will bring you back to your childhood,” said Nicole Martirena, who plays the White Witch.
To visit the wonderful world of Narnia, join the playhouse at 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Oct. 10-15, at Andrew Jackson State Park, 196 Andrew Jackson Park Road, Lancaster.
Tickets — $6 for kids 5 and under, $11 for students and seniors, and $16 for adults — are available at www.lancasterplayhouse.com or at the performance.