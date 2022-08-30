Lancaster native Mary Ann Claud will lead the next lunchtime lecture at noon Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center.
Claud’s topic will be “Write-on: The Life and Times of a Southern Writer.”
Claud, born in the late 1930s, had lived a very full life before she published her first novel in 2014.
“Mary Ann Claud was already legendary by the time she finished college,” said lecture organizer John Craig. “She was a gifted opera singer and subsequently directed her high-energy, artistic spirit into writing, in addition to rearing a family.”
Her writing career began after she celebrated her 40th birthday. Claud was well-educated with a master’s degree in music, but felt the lack of an English degree left her ill-prepared to write. She gained confidence and competence as a freelance writer and newspaper columnist.
She worked as a columnist for the Hendersonville Times-News. In 2017, she published “Blue Ridge Pilgrimage: A Collection of Columns,” filled with many of her articles.
Claud tackled nonfiction first to boost her writing confidence, but the lure of the novel persisted.
After accumulating a lifetime of reading, attending writers’ workshops and teaching literature, she began writing novels.
Craig encourages attendees to read Claud’s novels before the lecture.
“You will come loaded with questions and she will love addressing them,” he said.
Attendees can expect to be inspired and intrigued as Claud talks about her three novels, a trilogy about multigenerational relationships with the changing textile industry as a backdrop. The first book begins in the mid-1960s. Her novels are: “The Dancin’ Man” (2014), “Whirligig: The Dancin’ Man’s Daughter” (2016) and “Alex Dances” (2019).
Claud is looking forward to visiting the CAC for an old-fashioned exchange of ideas.
“I’m so glad John decided to call these gatherings ‘Conversations,’ ” she said. “That’s exactly what I have in mind for Sept. 7.
“Although we live in the information era, Duke Power can pull the plug on any one of us and blow everything we have accomplished,” Claud said.
One’s electronic musings can be lost in an instant if the electricity fails, she said. Claud encourages people to write things down.
“On paper, in black and white, double-spaced and with pages numbered,” she said.
Claud implores people to do it for their children and grandchildren and for “those of us who weren’t there.”
She said writing helps us understand the past and how we repeat it.
For as far back as Claud can remember, books were a part of her life. She remembers story day on Friday as an elementary student and how she could not wait to hear the “good stuff.”
She recalls, as though it were yesterday, a beautiful copy of “Alice in Wonderland,” a gift from her aunt.
Her father, John William Medford, read poetry to her.
The USC Lancaster Medford Library is named in his honor.
Her parents attracted a lot of culture to the textile town. Her mother brought musical performances to Lancaster eight decades before the Cultural Arts Center opened.
Claud stresses her trilogy is fiction, but the light on truth is very bright.
“They concern the textile industry, yes, but they are primarily about relationships, about the ambiguities of living on the border between two states, and about what life was like, what options existed, for Southern women in the years as I have observed them,” she said.
Claud’s remarks will be on what writing has meant to her and “why I recommend it to anyone who has a pencil.”
Claud’s books will be sold at the September lecture. She will inscribe each and donate the proceeds to the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation to help sponsor events at the Cultural Arts Center.
The CAC lecture series, “CAC Conversations” features authors, researchers, civic leaders and entrepreneurs and is made possible by a grant from S.C. Humanities.
The free noontime lectures are held on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cultural Arts Center in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster.
The next lecture will be Oct. 5 featuring USCL Professor Chris Bundrick, whose talk is entitled “Elliott White Springs and Old South Humor.”
For more information on the Cultural Arts Center and Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation, visit www.lcshp.org.