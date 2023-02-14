Cleatus McGriff Sr., 64, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
A son of the late Clarence McGriff and late Jannie Gills McGriff, he was born July 2, 1938, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cleatus McGriff Sr., 64, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
A son of the late Clarence McGriff and late Jannie Gills McGriff, he was born July 2, 1938, in Lancaster.
His funeral service was 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at St. John Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Mary H. Parker McGriff of Lancaster; two sons, Cleatus McGriff Jr. and Nordre McBride; two daughters, Robin L. Stevens and Tora L. McGriff; three sisters, Janie M. Evans, Annie R. Austin and Minister Jearlean Wright.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.