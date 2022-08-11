Buford High School, which returns a host of players on defense, continues to get good play from the Jackets’ stop unit.
Buford’s second-year head coach Ed Susi noted the maroon-and-gold defense provided solid play in a home scrimmage Monday, Aug. 8, with Class A foe Lewisville High School.
The session, which began at 6 p.m., went about 90 minutes before a thunderstorm, which included lightning, stopped play.
“The defense did a pretty good job out there,” Susi said. “We gave up one deep, but after that buckled down and played pretty well. We have our share of experience on defense and they’re stepping up.”
Susi, hoping to see the Jackets improve on a 1-7 finish in 2021, noted the Jackets’ defense held its own in their opening scrimmage at Cheraw last week.
He said he’s hoping to work in key personnel, which will see action on both sides of the ball this season.
Susi said the Jackets’ offense needs to improve on its blocking.
“We have to do a better job there to give our offense consistency,” he said. “We will continue to work for progress there.”
Lewisville High School new head coach Leon Boulware said he feels his Lions team is coming along.
Boulware, a former Indian Land High School offensive coordinator, is in his first season as a varsity head football coach.
“I’m excited about the potential of our team,” he said. “We’re a young team with only five seniors and I felt we improved over our first scrimmage last week.
“We got a lot of good work in at Buford,” Boulware said. “We made some corrections from our first scrimmage and overall our kids responded to the adjustments our coaches made after our first scrimmage.
“That’s the key, you want to make progress from one session to the next,” he said. “We will continue to push them in practice.”
The Lions will play in the annual Chester County Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 12, at Chester High School, where Lewisville faces Hickory Christian in the first period.
Buford will play in the annual Founders Kickoff Classic on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Indian Land High School, where the Jackets battle Metrolina Christian in the third period at 7 p.m.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
